Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: Nicholls 8-6, East Texas A&M 2-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nicholls Colonels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the East Texas A&M Lions at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at East Texas A&M Field House. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Nicholls is headed into the match having just suffered their closest loss since January 13, 2024 on Saturday. They fell just short of Northwestern State by a score of 68-66.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 75-56 punch to the gut against McNeese. The Lions have struggled against the Cowboys recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Nicholls' defeat dropped their record down to 8-6. As for East Texas A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 2-12.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Nicholls has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9. Given Nicholls' sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nicholls took their win against East Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 72-51. Will Nicholls repeat their success, or does East Texas A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls has won 4 out of their last 5 games against East Texas A&M.