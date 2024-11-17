Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Cal Poly 2-2, Eastern Washington 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Reese Court. The Mustangs are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 18-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cal Poly beat Seattle 75-71.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington couldn't handle Missouri on Monday and fell 84-77.

Eastern Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Andrew Cook, who went 11 for 13 en route to 24 points plus four steals, and Mason Williams, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five assists and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Williams a new career-high in field goal percentage (53.8%).

The victory got Cal Poly back to even at 2-2. As for Eastern Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Poly hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cal Poly came up short against Eastern Washington in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 62-53. Can Cal Poly avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.