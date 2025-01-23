Halftime Report

Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: UIC 12-6, Evansville 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the UIC Flames and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center. The Aces have the home-court advantage, but the Flames are expected to win by 4.5 points.

UIC can't be too worried about heading out to take on Evansville: they just beat Valparaiso at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. UIC walked away with an 81-74 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Flames were the better team in the second half.

UIC's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Modestas Kancleris, who went 6 for 7 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. Kancleris had some trouble finding his footing against Murray State on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Ahmad Henderson II, who posted 15 points.

Meanwhile, Evansville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Belmont by a score of 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cam Haffner, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points. What's more, he also posted a 58.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Connor Turnbull was another key player, posting 13 points along with two blocks.

UIC is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Evansville, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UIC has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2. Given UIC's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

UIC beat Evansville 88-79 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for UIC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UIC is a 4.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

UIC has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Evansville.