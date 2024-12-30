Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Utah Tech 4-10, FIU 5-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Utah Tech has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the FIU Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Utah Tech is headed into Monday's game after beating the impressive 163.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against South Dakota. Utah Tech came out on top against South Dakota by a score of 92-87 on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Utah Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as South Dakota only posted seven.

Meanwhile, FIU beat IUI 75-69 on Saturday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Panthers were down by 18 with 19:37 left in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead FIU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dashon Gittens, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Gittens also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Asim Jones, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Utah Tech's victory bumped their record up to 4-10. As for FIU, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-7 record this season.

Utah Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their match against FIU in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 96-92 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.