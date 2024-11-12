Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Tarleton State 0-2, Florida State 2-0

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Tarleton State Texans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles will be strutting in after a win while the Texans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Florida State earned a 73-65 victory over Rice. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Seminoles.

Among those leading the charge was Jamir Watkins, who posted 30 points along with six rebounds and three steals. He has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 91-62, which was the final score in Tarleton State's tilt against Sam Houston on Saturday. The Texans haven't had much luck with the Bearkats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Chris Mpaka, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against SMU last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. Bubu Benjamin was another key player, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Florida State's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Tarleton State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Florida State, as the team is favored by a full 18 points. They finished last season with a 15-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Florida State is a big 18-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

