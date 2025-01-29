Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Va. Tech 8-12, Florida State 13-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Hokies are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

On Saturday, things could have been worse for Va. Tech, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 72-57 loss to Clemson. The match marked the Hokies' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Florida State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stanford on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malique Ewin, who had 16 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamir Watkins, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Florida State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Va. Tech's loss dropped their record down to 8-12. As for Florida State, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-7.

Va. Tech came up short against Florida State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 86-76. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Watkins, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will Va. Tech be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Florida State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.