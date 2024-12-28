Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Coppin State 1-12, Georgetown 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgetown is 5-0 against Coppin State since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Georgetown Hoyas will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Coppin State Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The timing is sure in the Hoyas' favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Eagles have been banged up by 27 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Georgetown will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Seton Hall, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Georgetown pulled ahead with a 61-60 photo finish over Seton Hall on Sunday. The Hoyas' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Thomas Sorber was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Creighton on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Coppin State can finally bid farewell to their 25-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against Navy by a score of 68-60. The Eagles' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Coppin State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Toby Nnadozie, who had 20 points plus three steals. Nnadozie had some trouble finding his footing against Penn State last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Julius Ellerbe III, who scored 11 points in addition to eight rebounds and six assists.

Georgetown has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Coppin State, their win (their first of the season) made their record 1-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Georgetown just can't miss this season, having drained 47.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've only made 35.9% of their field goals this season. Given Georgetown's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgetown strolled past Coppin State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 71-54. Will Georgetown repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgetown has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 8 years.