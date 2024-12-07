Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: North Florida 6-3, Georgia Southern 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. They will welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hill Convocation Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Eagles going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

The experts figured Georgia Southern would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to VCU, and, well: they nailed that call. Georgia Southern was dealt a punishing 89-54 defeat at the hands of VCU on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask North Florida). They claimed a resounding 115-83 win over Warner Southern. The Ospreys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 24 points or more this season.

North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matchups.

Georgia Southern has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-4 record this season. As for North Florida, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Southern has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia Southern came up short against North Florida in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 64-56. Will Georgia Southern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia Southern is a slight 1.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

North Florida has won both of the games they've played against Georgia Southern in the last 5 years.