NC Central Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: NC Central 1-5, Georgia State 2-2

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: GSU Convocation Center -- Atlanta, Georgia

The NC Central Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia State Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at GSU Convocation Center.

Last Sunday, NC Central didn't have quite enough to beat Winthrop and fell 77-75.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Georgia State). They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 106-66 victory over Toccoa Falls. With that win, the Panthers brought their scoring average up to 77.5 points per game.

Georgia State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

NC Central's defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for Georgia State, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.