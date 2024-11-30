Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 2-4, Georgia Tech 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears are taking a road trip to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Sunday, Cent. Arkansas needed a bit of extra time to put away UNC-Ash. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 92-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last matchup, Georgia Tech made sure to put some points up on the board against Charleston Southern on Wednesday. Everything went Georgia Tech's way against Charleston Southern as Georgia Tech made off with a 91-67 win. That 24 point margin sets a new team best for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Georgia Tech got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Lance Terry out in front who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Terry had some trouble finding his footing against Cincinnati on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Naithan George was another key player, going 8 for 14 en route to 17 points plus seven assists and two steals.

Cent. Arkansas' win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Georgia Tech, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cent. Arkansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.