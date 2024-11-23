Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Cincinnati 4-0, Georgia Tech 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Georgia Tech came up short against Georgia and fell 77-69.

Lance Terry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points. Naithan George, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati entered their tilt with N. Kentucky on Tuesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They enjoyed a cozy 76-60 win over the Norse.

Cincinnati got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Simas Lukosius out in front who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points. The dominant performance gave Lukosius a new career-high in threes. The team also got some help courtesy of Dillon Mitchell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

Cincinnati was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Kentucky only posted nine.

Georgia Tech's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Cincinnati, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia Tech took a serious blow against Cincinnati in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 89-54. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.