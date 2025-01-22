Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Va. Tech 8-10, Georgia Tech 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.09

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Georgia Tech couldn't handle Florida State and fell 91-78.

Despite their defeat, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Duncan Powell, who posted 20 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Powell had some trouble finding his footing against Clemson last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Lance Terry, who posted 23 points.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Wake Forest by a score of 72-63.

Va. Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyler Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. Johnson had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina State on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Georgia Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Va. Tech, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-10.

Going forward, Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Georgia Tech might still be hurting after the devastating 91-67 defeat they got from Va. Tech in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Georgia Tech is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.