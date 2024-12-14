Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ High Point Panthers

Current Records: App. State 6-3, High Point 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will face off against the High Point Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

App. State took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 85-43. The Mountaineers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 22 points or more this season.

App. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mid-Atlantic Christian only posted four.

Meanwhile, High Point beat North Texas 76-71 on Friday.

Among those leading the charge was Kimani Hamilton, who scored 19 points in addition to six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (57.1%). Another player making a difference was Bobby Pettiford, who had 11 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

App. State's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for High Point, their victory bumped their record up to 9-2.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: App. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for High Point, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given App. State's sizable advantage in that area, High Point will need to find a way to close that gap.