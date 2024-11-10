Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 1-1, Indiana 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Indiana is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They blew past SIUE 80-61. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 in the Hoosiers' favor.

Among those leading the charge was Mackenzie Mgbako, who shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Malik Reneau, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois posted their biggest win since December 2, 2023 on Wednesday. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 97-61 victory over Earlham College. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-31.

Eastern Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Earlham College only pulled down ten.

Everything came up roses for Indiana against Eastern Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, as the squad secured an 88-49 win. Does Indiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Indiana is expected to win their second matchup of the season, and that's good news given their solid 11-3 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $369.90. On the other hand, Eastern Illinois was 4-16 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Indiana is a big 27-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.