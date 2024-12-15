Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: New Orleans 2-6, Iowa 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa. They will be home for the holidays to greet the New Orleans Privateers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.5 points per game this season.

Iowa is headed into Sunday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They fell 89-80 to Iowa State on Thursday. The Hawkeyes were up 39-26 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Iowa's defeat came about despite a quality game from Owen Freeman, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Freeman's performance made up for a slower game against Michigan last Saturday. Another player making a difference was Drew Thelwell, who posted ten points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, New Orleans suffered their closest loss since February 3rd last Saturday. They fell just short of Nicholls by a score of 73-70. The Privateers haven't had much luck with the Colonels recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Iowa's defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-3. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.6% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 39.5% of their field goals this season. Given Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Iowa is a big 31.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.