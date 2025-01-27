Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Florida A&M 6-11, Jackson State 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The Tigers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Rattlers in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Jackson State is hoping to do what Alcorn State couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Florida A&M's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Florida A&M pulled ahead with a 65-64 photo finish over Alcorn State.

Florida A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Jackson State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They walked away with an 86-81 victory over Bethune-Cook. on Saturday.

Florida A&M's win ended a 16-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-11. As for Jackson State, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-14 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Jackson State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Florida A&M suffered a grim 77-55 defeat to Jackson State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a big 9-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Florida A&M.