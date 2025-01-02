Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Kansas City Roos

Current Records: South Dakota 9-6, Kansas City 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

South Dakota is preparing for their first Summit League matchup of the season on Thursday. After both having extra time off, they and the Kansas City Roos will dust off their jerseys to square off against one another at 8:00 p.m. ET at Swinney Recreation Center. The Coyotes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

South Dakota is headed into Thursday's contest after beating the impressive 167.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Santa Clara. The matchup between South Dakota and Santa Clara wasn't particularly close, with South Dakota falling 98-81. The Coyotes' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

South Dakota's loss came about despite a quality game from Cameron Fens, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Fens' performance made up for a slower game against Wyoming back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, Kansas City entered their tilt with ETSU two weeks ago with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 73-66.

South Dakota's defeat dropped their record down to 9-6. As for Kansas City, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.6 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas City struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep South Dakota's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Kansas City over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.