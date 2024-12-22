Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Brown 7-3, Kansas 8-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kansas is on a seven-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Brown is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the Brown Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Kansas didn't have too much trouble with North Carolina State as they won 75-60.

Kansas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, Dickinson also posted a 69.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Zeke Mayo was another key player, going 9 for 14 en route to 26 points.

Kansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Carolina State only posted nine.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Brown ultimately got the result they hoped for last Tuesday. They managed an 84-80 win over Rhode Island. The Bears' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Brown's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kino Lilly Jr., who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists. Lilly Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against Stony Brook back in November, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Landon Lewis, who earned 15 points plus five rebounds and four steals.

Kansas' victory bumped their record up to 8-2. As for Brown, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.