Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: Houston 11-3, Kansas State 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cougars are coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Houston is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past TCU 65-46 on Monday. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Houston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Emanuel Sharp, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Kansas State came up short against Okla. State on Tuesday and fell 79-66. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Kansas State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of David N'Guessan, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Coleman Hawkins, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Hawkins' performance made up for a slower contest against TCU on Saturday.

Houston pushed their record up to 11-3 with the win, which was their 26th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Kansas State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

Houston is a big 11.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.