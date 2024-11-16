Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Presbyterian 2-2, Kennesaw State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kennesaw State Owls will face off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three contests -- so hopefully the Blue Hose like a good challenge.

Kennesaw State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They put a hurting on Bryan to the tune of 94-59. With the Owls ahead 51-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Kennesaw State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bryan only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian hadn't done well against Wofford recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Presbyterian had just enough and edged Wofford out 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Blue Hose have posted since February 10th.

Kennesaw State now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Presbyterian, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 96 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kennesaw State beat Presbyterian 94-84 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Kennesaw State repeat their success, or does Presbyterian have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.