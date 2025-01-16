Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Kennesaw State Owls

Current Records: Sam Houston 8-9, Kennesaw State 9-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center -- Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Kennesaw State is heading back home. They and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at KSU Convocation Center. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.3 points per game this season.

Kennesaw State will face Sam Houston after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 162.5 points. Kennesaw State took a hard 85-69 fall against Western Kentucky.

The losing side was boosted by Adrian Wooley, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Less helpful for Kennesaw State was Braedan Lue's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Kennesaw State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against FIU by a score of 81-74.

Among those leading the charge was Lamar Wilkerson, who went 10 for 15 en route to 29 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Marcus Boykin was another key player, scoring 17 points.

Kennesaw State's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-7. As for Sam Houston, their win bumped their record up to 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.