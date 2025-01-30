Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Little Rock Trojans

Current Records: Tennessee State 9-12, Little Rock 13-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center -- Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, Little Rock is heading back home. They and the Tennessee State Tigers will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Stephens Center. Things are looking good for the Trojans who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

Little Rock is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Eastern Illinois just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 56-54. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Trojans have suffered since February 1, 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Little Rock struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State entered their tilt with Tennessee Tech on Thursday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 89-77.

Little Rock's loss dropped their record down to 13-8. As for Tennessee State, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-12.

Little Rock came up short against Tennessee State in their previous matchup on January 4th, falling 95-86. Will Little Rock have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Little Rock is a big 7.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee State.