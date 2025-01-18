Who's Playing
Virginia Cavaliers @ Louisville Cardinals
Current Records: Virginia 8-9, Louisville 13-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Louisville is 1-9 against Virginia since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are coming into the contest hot, having won their last seven games.
Last Tuesday, Louisville made easy work of Syracuse and carried off an 85-61 victory.
Louisville can attribute much of their success to Chucky Hepburn, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus seven assists. The dominant performance also gave Hepburn a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). James Scott was another key player, earning ten points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They lost 54-52 to SMU on a last-minute jump shot From Kevin Miller.
Blake Buchanan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Stanford on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Isaac McKneely, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.
Louisville is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Virginia, they now have a losing record at 8-9.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61. The only thing between Louisville and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Louisville took their win against Virginia in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a conclusive 70-50. Does Louisville have another victory up their sleeve, or will Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Louisville 70 vs. Virginia 50
- Jan 27, 2024 - Virginia 69 vs. Louisville 52
- Jan 03, 2024 - Virginia 77 vs. Louisville 53
- Mar 04, 2023 - Virginia 75 vs. Louisville 60
- Feb 15, 2023 - Virginia 61 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 09, 2022 - Virginia 51 vs. Louisville 50
- Mar 05, 2022 - Virginia 71 vs. Louisville 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Virginia 64 vs. Louisville 52
- Mar 06, 2021 - Virginia 68 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Virginia 57 vs. Louisville 54