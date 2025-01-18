Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Virginia 8-9, Louisville 13-5

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Louisville is 1-9 against Virginia since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are coming into the contest hot, having won their last seven games.

Last Tuesday, Louisville made easy work of Syracuse and carried off an 85-61 victory.

Louisville can attribute much of their success to Chucky Hepburn, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus seven assists. The dominant performance also gave Hepburn a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (60%). James Scott was another key player, earning ten points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They lost 54-52 to SMU on a last-minute jump shot From Kevin Miller.

Blake Buchanan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Stanford on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Isaac McKneely, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.

Louisville is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Virginia, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisville hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 61. The only thing between Louisville and another offensive beatdown is Virginia. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Louisville took their win against Virginia in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a conclusive 70-50. Does Louisville have another victory up their sleeve, or will Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Virginia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Louisville.