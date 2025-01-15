Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Rhode Island 13-3, Loyola Chi. 10-6

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gentile Arena. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.9 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Rhode Island needed a bit of extra time to put away Richmond. They skirted past the Spiders 67-64. Having forecasted a close victory for the Rams, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Sebastian Thomas was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 23 points in addition to seven rebounds and four steals. The game was his sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Even though they won, Rhode Island struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 11 per game.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-57, which was the final score in Loyola Chi.'s tilt against Saint Joseph's on Saturday. The contest marked the Ramblers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Rhode Island's win bumped their record up to 13-3. As for Loyola Chi., they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rhode Island hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Rhode Island is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a 4.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. and Rhode Island both have 1 win in their last 2 games.