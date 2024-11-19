Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Southern Utah 4-0, Loyola Chi. 4-0

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

Southern Utah has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gentile Arena. The Thunderbirds are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 90.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Southern Utah beat Neb.-Omaha 79-73.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. came tearing into Friday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 27 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 73-68 victory over the Tigers.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Jayden Dawson, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points plus three blocks, and Miles Rubin, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Rubin a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Southern Utah's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for Loyola Chi., their victory bumped their record up to an identical 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Utah has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Utah is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Loyola Chi. is a big 14.5-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ramblers, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

