Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ LSU Tigers

Current Records: FGCU 3-6, LSU 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The LSU Tigers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the FGCU Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, LSU earned an 85-75 victory over Florida State.

Among those leading the charge was Cam Carter, who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. Jordan Sears was another key player, posting 21 points along with six rebounds.

LSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, FGCU didn't have quite enough to beat Furman on Wednesday and fell 76-73.

LSU pushed their record up to 7-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home. As for FGCU, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: LSU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FGCU, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6. Given LSU's sizable advantage in that area, FGCU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, LSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

LSU is a big 14.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.