Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 9-5, Manhattan 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The Mountaineers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

Mt St Mary's took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They came out on top against Niagara by a score of 68-62. The Mountaineers' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Even though they won, Mt St Mary's struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Manhattan hadn't done well against Rider recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Manhattan escaped with a win against Rider by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79.

Mt St Mary's is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season. As for Manhattan, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mt St Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Manhattan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mt St Mary's is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Manhattan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Manhattan and Mt St Mary's both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.