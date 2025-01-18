Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Xavier 11-7, Marquette 15-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Xavier Musketeers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, Marquette needed a bit of extra time to put away DePaul. They skirted past the Blue Demons 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marquette to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Joplin, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus two steals and two blocks. Those seven threes gave Joplin a new career-high. Kam Jones was another key player, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists.

Marquette was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They are a perfect 4-0 when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, Xavier beat Villanova 69-63 on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Musketeers.

Ryan Conwell was nothing short of spectacular: he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus two steals.

Marquette's win bumped their record up to 15-2. As for Xavier, their victory bumped their record up to 11-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marquette skirted past Xavier 72-70 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does Xavier have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Xavier.