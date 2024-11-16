Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-3, Marshall 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.60

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Knights were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Bellarmine is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game dating back to last season on Wednesday. They fell just short of Southern Indiana by a score of 71-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 139.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, Marshall beat Southern Indiana 77-63 on Monday.

Bellarmine's loss dropped their record down to 0-3. As for Marshall, their victory bumped their record up to 1-1.

While only Bellarmine took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-1 against the spread).

Odds

Marshall is a big 9-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

