Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: James Madison 9-6, Marshall 8-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

Marshall is 1-6 against James Madison since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Marshall is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143.5, but even that wound up being too high. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Saturday and fell 58-57 to Troy.

Even though they lost, Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, James Madison entered their tilt with Arkansas State on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They rang in the new year with a 67-62 win over the Red Wolves.

Marshall's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8. As for James Madison, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall ended up a good deal behind James Madison in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, losing 81-64. Will Marshall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Marshall is a slight 1.5-point favorite against James Madison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Dukes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Marshall.