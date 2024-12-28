Who's Playing
New Orleans Privateers @ McNeese Cowboys
Current Records: New Orleans 2-9, McNeese 6-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.
McNeese is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 64-56 victory over Louisiana on Sunday.
Even though they won, McNeese struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Louisiana posted 12.
Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 86-70 bruising from LSU.
James White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.
McNeese now has a winning record of 6-5. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 38.5% of their field goals this season. Given McNeese's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.
McNeese took their win against New Orleans in their previous meeting back in March by a conclusive 81-57. Will McNeese repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
McNeese is a big 23.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
Series History
McNeese and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 06, 2024 - McNeese 81 vs. New Orleans 57
- Jan 27, 2024 - McNeese 102 vs. New Orleans 65
- Mar 01, 2023 - McNeese 80 vs. New Orleans 73
- Feb 11, 2023 - McNeese 79 vs. New Orleans 78
- Mar 10, 2022 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese 78
- Feb 19, 2022 - New Orleans 88 vs. McNeese 75
- Jan 30, 2022 - New Orleans 84 vs. McNeese 78
- Jan 06, 2022 - McNeese 92 vs. New Orleans 82
- Jan 16, 2021 - New Orleans 99 vs. McNeese 84
- Feb 22, 2020 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese 77