Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: New Orleans 2-9, McNeese 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.

McNeese is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 64-56 victory over Louisiana on Sunday.

Even though they won, McNeese struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Louisiana posted 12.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 86-70 bruising from LSU.

James White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

McNeese now has a winning record of 6-5. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 38.5% of their field goals this season. Given McNeese's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese took their win against New Orleans in their previous meeting back in March by a conclusive 81-57. Will McNeese repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese is a big 23.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

McNeese and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.