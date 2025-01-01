Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-5, Mercer 7-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Mercer is preparing for their first Southern matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Saturday, Mercer narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Georgia State 71-68.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak last Saturday. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana.

The losing side was boosted by Honor Huff, who scored 20 points. What's more, he also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Mercer now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Chattanooga, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Mercer has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Mercer came up short against Chattanooga in their previous matchup back in February, falling 84-75. Will Mercer have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.