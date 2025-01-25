Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Furman 15-5, Mercer 10-10

What to Know

Mercer will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Mercer finally turned things around against UNCG on Wednesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 79-78 victory over the Spartans.

Furman has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 91-82 to VMI on Wednesday. The Paladins didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Furman smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

The win got Mercer back to even at 10-10. As for Furman, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mercer has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mercer beat Furman 82-75 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does Furman have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Furman is a slight 2-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Furman has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.