Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-9, Merrimack 11-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, Merrimack is heading back home. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hammel Court. The Mountaineers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Warriors, who come in off a win.

Merrimack is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since January 6, 2024 on Saturday. Everything went their way against Fairfield as Merrimack made off with a 75-54 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-23.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Manhattan. The Mountaineers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Merrimack has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for Mt St Mary's, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-9.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Merrimack hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Mt St Mary's, though, as they've been averaging 15.2. Given Merrimack's sizable advantage in that area, Mt St Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Merrimack took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Merrimack is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Mt St Mary's against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Merrimack is a big 7.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Merrimack.