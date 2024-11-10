Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Binghamton 1-1, Miami 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Miami Hurricanes will face off against the Binghamton Bearcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Watsco Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Miami is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat FDU 113-72. The victory was some much needed relief for the Hurricanes as it spelled an end to their ten-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Lynn Kidd and Nijel Pack were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds and the latter went 9 for 11 en route to 21 points plus five assists. The dominant performance also gave Pack a new career-high in field goal percentage (81.8%). Jalen Blackmon was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Binghamton was far and away the favorite against Oneonta on Thursday. Everything went Binghamton's way against Oneonta as Binghamton made off with an 82-63 win. With the Bearcats ahead 42-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Binghamton was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oneonta only posted five.

Miami is expected to win their second match of the season, and that's good news given their solid 13-5 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,033.59. On the other hand, Binghamton was 3-13 as the underdog last season.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

