Halftime Report

Florida State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Miami 39-25.

If Florida State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-4 in no time. On the other hand, Miami will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Florida State 10-4, Miami 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, Florida State greeted the New Year with with a 90-74 win over Syracuse.

Taylor Bol Bowen and Daquan Davis were among the main playmakers for Florida State as the former dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds and the latter earned 18 points along with three steals. The dominant performance also gave Bol Bowen a new career-high in threes (two). Another player making a difference was Malique Ewin, who went 7 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost 86-85 to Va. Tech on a last-minute free throw From Mylyjael Poteat. The Hurricanes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Matthew Cleveland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Johnson, who scored nine points along with two steals and two blocks.

Florida State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Miami against the spread have faith in an upset since their 3-11 ATS record can't hold a candle to Florida State's 9-5.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.