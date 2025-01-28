Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-9, Miami (Ohio) 14-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. The RedHawks will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Miami (Ohio) is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Akron just ended the team's eight-game winning streak on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Miami (Ohio) lost to the Zips, and Miami (Ohio) lost bad. The score wound up at 102-75. The RedHawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-28.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brant Byers, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Bowling Green on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Evan Ipsaro was another key player, posting 12 points along with two steals.

Eastern Michigan aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They walked away with a 90-77 victory over Buffalo.

Eastern Michigan's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Christian Henry, who scored 18 points in addition to six assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jalin Billingsley, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

Miami (Ohio)'s defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-5. As for Eastern Michigan, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

Miami (Ohio) strolled past Eastern Michigan in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 52-37. Will Miami (Ohio) repeat their success, or does Eastern Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.