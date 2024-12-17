Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Oakland 3-5, Michigan State 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Michigan State is 9-0 against Oakland since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The two teams will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Spartans know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past three matches -- so hopefully the Golden Grizzlies like a good challenge.

Michigan State is headed into the game having just posted their biggest victory since December 21, 2023 on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Nebraska 89-52. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 24 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Michigan State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaxon Kohler, who earned eight points plus 12 rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Kohler a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Jaden Akins was another key player, posting 18 points.

Michigan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nebraska only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Oakland ended up a good deal behind Youngstown State on Saturday and lost 66-50.

Michigan State pushed their record up to 8-2 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Oakland, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Michigan State just can't miss this season, having drained 48.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 41.4% of their field goals this season. Given Michigan State's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan State strolled past Oakland in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Michigan State has won all of the games they've played against Oakland in the last 9 years.