Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Sacred Heart 6-9, Mt St Mary's 10-5

Sacred Heart has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knott Arena. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

Last Friday, Sacred Heart was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to Merrimack.

Even though they lost, Sacred Heart smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Mt St Mary's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Manhattan by a score of 75-66 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mountaineers.

Sacred Heart's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Mt St Mary's, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Sacred Heart has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Mt St Mary's took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Mt St Mary's is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Mt St Mary's and Sacred Heart both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.