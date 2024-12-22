Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Nebraska 7-2, Murray State 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

The Murray State Racers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Racers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Murray State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took an 84-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana State on Wednesday. The Racers have struggled against the Sycamores recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kylen Milton, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus four steals. Another player making a difference was AJ Ferguson, who had 12 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 52 points in their last contest, Nebraska made sure to put some points up on the board against Indiana last Friday. Nebraska strolled past Indiana with points to spare, taking the game 85-68.

Among those leading the charge was Brice Williams, who went 10 for 15 en route to 30 points plus six rebounds and five assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against Michigan State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrew Morgan, who scored ten points plus five rebounds.

Murray State's defeat dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Nebraska, their win was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Murray State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 9-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.