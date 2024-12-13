Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 4-7, N. Iowa 5-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The N. Iowa Panthers will face off against the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McLeod Center. The Panthers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

N. Iowa is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past N. Illinois, posting a 101-57 victory. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season.

N. Iowa's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jacob Hutson led the charge by going 8 for 10 en route to 22 points. Ben Schwieger was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds.

N. Iowa was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N. Illinois only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha earned a 70-60 win over Sacramento State on Saturday.

N. Iowa now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Neb.-Omaha, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-7.