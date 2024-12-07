Who's Playing

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen's road trip will continue as they head out to face the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Midshipmen are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Sunday, Navy couldn't handle Maine and fell 71-66.

Aidan Kehoe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Elon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a 67-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Highlanders have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tariq Francis, who scored 23 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (45%).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N.J. Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Navy's defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 1-9.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Navy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Navy is a slight 1-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

