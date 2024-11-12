Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Rider 2-1, Navy 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Navy Midshipmen at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Hall. The Broncs are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Rider is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 64-53 victory over Coppin State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Navy earned an 85-80 win over Harvard on Friday.

Austin Benigni was a one-man wrecking crew for Navy as he had 34 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. That's the most assists Benigni has posted since back in January. Aidan Kehoe was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 11 points plus eight rebounds and five steals.

Rider now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Navy, their victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rider has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While fans of Rider and Navy were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Rider's fourth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Navy is a 4.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.