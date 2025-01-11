Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: S. Dak. State 10-7, Neb.-Omaha 9-9

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

S. Dak. State is 10-0 against Neb.-Omaha since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. The Jackrabbits are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, S. Dak. State was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to St. Thomas.

S. Dak. State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Oscar Cluff, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 19 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kalen Garry, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points.

Even though they lost, S. Dak. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha entered their tilt with Kansas City on Wednesday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They were the clear victor by a 77-58 margin over the Roos. The oddsmakers were on the Mavericks' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Neb.-Omaha's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but JJ White led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 17 points. What's more, White also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Lance Waddles was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 17 points.

S. Dak. State's loss dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Neb.-Omaha, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-9 record this season.

S. Dak. State beat Neb.-Omaha 85-77 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will S. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Neb.-Omaha have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won all of the games they've played against Neb.-Omaha in the last 5 years.