Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Santa Clara 1-2, Nevada 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.33

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack will be strutting in after a victory while the Broncos will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nevada is headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since February 2nd on Wednesday. They took their match with ease, bagging an 88-58 victory over Weber State. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 in the Wolf Pack's favor.

Nevada's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Xavier DuSell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points. DuSell had some trouble finding his footing against Washington on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Davidson, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

Nevada was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against N. Dak. State on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 88-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. The Broncos got off to an early lead (up 19 with 3:55 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Johnny O'Neil, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Arizona State last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Elijah Mahi, who went 6 for 8 en route to 16 points.

Nevada's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Santa Clara, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nevada hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nevada suffered a grim 96-74 defeat to Santa Clara when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Will Nevada have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Nevada is a big 7.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Santa Clara.