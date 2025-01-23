Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Marist 13-3, Niagara 7-11

After two games on the road, Niagara is heading back home. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gallagher Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, Niagara couldn't handle Manhattan and fell 72-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Marist's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 64-57 to Rider. It was the first time this season that the Red Foxes let down their fans at home.

Niagara dropped their record down to 7-11 with the loss, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Marist, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3.

Niagara came up short against Marist in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 65-59. Will Niagara have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.

  • Mar 14, 2024 - Marist 65 vs. Niagara 59
  • Mar 09, 2024 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 62
  • Jan 26, 2024 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
  • Feb 19, 2023 - Marist 61 vs. Niagara 52
  • Jan 15, 2023 - Marist 66 vs. Niagara 64
  • Mar 05, 2022 - Niagara 83 vs. Marist 52
  • Feb 14, 2022 - Marist 77 vs. Niagara 70
  • Mar 11, 2021 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 72
  • Jan 01, 2021 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 61