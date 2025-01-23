Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Marist 13-3, Niagara 7-11

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

What to Know

After two games on the road, Niagara is heading back home. They and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in a MAAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gallagher Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Saturday, Niagara couldn't handle Manhattan and fell 72-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Marist's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 64-57 to Rider. It was the first time this season that the Red Foxes let down their fans at home.

Niagara dropped their record down to 7-11 with the loss, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Marist, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-3.

Niagara came up short against Marist in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 65-59. Will Niagara have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.