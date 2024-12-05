Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ Nicholls Colonels
Current Records: SE Louisiana 4-4, Nicholls 4-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
What to Know
SE Louisiana is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nicholls Colonels at 7:30 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Last Monday, SE Louisiana didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Tulane, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory.
Jakevion Buckley was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 18 points along with six assists and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremy Elyzee, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds and two steals.
Meanwhile, Nicholls slipped by Louisiana 76-75 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Colonels.
The win got SE Louisiana back to even at 4-4. As for Nicholls, the victory also got them back to even at 4-4.
SE Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
SE Louisiana took a serious blow against Nicholls in their previous matchup back in March, falling 80-54. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Nicholls is a 3-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 139 points.
Series History
Nicholls has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Louisiana.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Nicholls 80 vs. SE Louisiana 54
- Jan 09, 2024 - Nicholls 66 vs. SE Louisiana 61
- Feb 11, 2023 - Nicholls 88 vs. SE Louisiana 77
- Dec 15, 2022 - Nicholls 88 vs. SE Louisiana 73
- Feb 26, 2022 - SE Louisiana 83 vs. Nicholls 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - SE Louisiana 101 vs. Nicholls 93
- Jan 08, 2022 - SE Louisiana 77 vs. Nicholls 72
- Feb 13, 2021 - Nicholls 86 vs. SE Louisiana 84
- Jan 09, 2021 - Nicholls 87 vs. SE Louisiana 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Nicholls 81 vs. SE Louisiana 71