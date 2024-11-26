Who's Playing

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Wildcats took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Fighting Hawks, who come in off a win.

On Friday, North Dakota didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against LMU, but they still walked away with a 77-73 victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Dakota to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mier Panoam, who posted 16 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Treysen Eaglestaff, who had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

North Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. ended up a good deal behind Tulane on Tuesday and lost 72-57. The match marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Bethune-Cook.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brayon Freeman, who earned 22 points, and Daniel Rouzan, who had nine points plus seven rebounds. Freeman's performance made up for a slower matchup against Nebraska two weeks ago.

North Dakota now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Bethune-Cook., they dropped their record down to 1-4 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.