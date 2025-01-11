Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: East Texas A&M 2-13, Northwestern State 6-8

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the East Texas A&M Lions and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, 2025 welcomed East Texas A&M with an 83-61 beatdown courtesy of Nicholls.

Even though they lost, East Texas A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.9 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.4.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State suffered a bruising 92-69 defeat at the hands of McNeese on Monday. The Demons have struggled against the Cowboys recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

East Texas A&M's loss dropped their record down to 2-13. As for Northwestern State, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8.

East Texas A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-10 against the spread).

East Texas A&M was able to grind out a solid win over Northwestern State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 69-64. Will East Texas A&M repeat their success, or does Northwestern State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern State is a big 8.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against East Texas A&M.