Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Buffalo 2-0, Notre Dame 1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.90

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Friday, Buffalo earned an 87-78 win over Fredonia State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They blew past Stonehill, posting an 89-60 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 27 in the Fighting Irish's favor.

Among those leading the charge was Braeden Shrewsberry, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points. What's more, he also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Matt Allocco was another key player, scoring ten points.

Notre Dame smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stonehill only pulled down seven.

Buffalo is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with an 11-18 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Buffalo considering the team was a sub-par 2-22 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,240.50. On the other hand, Notre Dame will play as the favorite, and the team was 5-3 as such last season.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 22.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Fighting Irish as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

